Rockies 12, Giants 11
|San Francisco
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Duggar rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Blckmon rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Austin 1b
|5
|2
|2
|6
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Rynld 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Wllmson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Panik ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Desmond cf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McMahon 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Innetta c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|D.Hllnd p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beede p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|11
|9
|10
|Totals
|37
|12
|14
|12
|San Francisco
|002
|303
|012—11
|Colorado
|340
|013
|01x—12
E_Tapia (1), Desmond (2). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Pillar (4), B.Crawford (4), Vogt (2), Blackmon (12), Story (7), M.Reynolds (3), Tapia (7), Iannetta (4). HR_Austin 2 (2), Arenado (10), M.Reynolds (4), Desmond (4). SB_Story (8). S_Freeland (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Holland
|2
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|4
|2
|Gott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beede L,0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Melancon
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Bergen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dyson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Colorado
|Freeland
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|Shaw W,2-0 BS,1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Estevez H,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Oberg H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis S,6-6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Estevez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Melancon (Story). WP_Beede.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, James Hoye; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:56. A_25,368 (50,398).
