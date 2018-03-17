ColoradoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Blckmon cf3112Kinsler 2b1110
McMahon ph1100J.Marte 3b1000
LMahieu 2b4221M.Trout cf3010
N.Cevas lf1001C.Crter 1b2000
Arenado 3b4233J.Upton lf3111
Rodgers ss0100Liriano cf1000
T.Story ss4122Calhoun rf3122
Hlliard rf2113Yng Jr. pr2100
G.Parra lf4112Simmons ss3110
Wolters c1000J.Blash rf1001
Desmond 1b4222Z.Czart 3b2021
Hampson 2b2110C.Walsh pr2000
Innetta c1100Vlbuena 1b3000
Yo.Daza cf2000C.Perez c2000
Tuchman rf4120C.Young dh3000
D.Cstro 3b2111Briceno ph1000
Pttrson dh3110Mldnado c2000
D.Gbson ph1111Fltcher ss2120
Johnson ph1000
Totals44181818Totals376105
Colorado080220060—18
Los Angeles300021000—6

LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Story (7), Hampson (1), Simmons (2), Cozart (2), Fletcher (3). 3B_Gibson (2). HR_Arenado (4), Hilliard (2), Parra (1), Desmond 2 (2), Upton (3), Calhoun (1). SF_Cuevas (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Marquez W, 2-13 1-353325
Diaz1 2-332211
McGee111121
Rusin110000
Pounders200003
Los Angeles
Ohtani L, 0-11 1-377713
Warmoth1 2-321112
Bedrosian2-322222
Parker1 1-332201
Anderson200002
Wesely2-335520
Isaac1 1-311111

HBP_by_McGee (Blash), Ohtani (Rodgers), Anderson (Iannetta).

WP_Marquez, Diaz, McGee, Bedrosian, Parker.

Balk_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:38. A_9,616