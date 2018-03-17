Rockies 18, Angels 6

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon cf 3 1 1 2 Kinsler 2b 1 1 1 0 McMahon ph 1 1 0 0 J.Marte 3b 1 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 2 2 1 M.Trout cf 3 0 1 0 N.Cevas lf 1 0 0 1 C.Crter 1b 2 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 2 3 3 J.Upton lf 3 1 1 1 Rodgers ss 0 1 0 0 Liriano cf 1 0 0 0 T.Story ss 4 1 2 2 Calhoun rf 3 1 2 2 Hlliard rf 2 1 1 3 Yng Jr. pr 2 1 0 0 G.Parra lf 4 1 1 2 Simmons ss 3 1 1 0 Wolters c 1 0 0 0 J.Blash rf 1 0 0 1 Desmond 1b 4 2 2 2 Z.Czart 3b 2 0 2 1 Hampson 2b 2 1 1 0 C.Walsh pr 2 0 0 0 Innetta c 1 1 0 0 Vlbuena 1b 3 0 0 0 Yo.Daza cf 2 0 0 0 C.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Tuchman rf 4 1 2 0 C.Young dh 3 0 0 0 D.Cstro 3b 2 1 1 1 Briceno ph 1 0 0 0 Pttrson dh 3 1 1 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 D.Gbson ph 1 1 1 1 Fltcher ss 2 1 2 0 Johnson ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 44 18 18 18 Totals 37 6 10 5

Colorado 080 220 060—18 Los Angeles 300 021 000—6

LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Story (7), Hampson (1), Simmons (2), Cozart (2), Fletcher (3). 3B_Gibson (2). HR_Arenado (4), Hilliard (2), Parra (1), Desmond 2 (2), Upton (3), Calhoun (1). SF_Cuevas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Marquez W, 2-1 3 1-3 5 3 3 2 5 Diaz 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 McGee 1 1 1 1 2 1 Rusin 1 1 0 0 0 0 Pounders 2 0 0 0 0 3 Los Angeles Ohtani L, 0-1 1 1-3 7 7 7 1 3 Warmoth 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Bedrosian 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 Parker 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 2 Wesely 2-3 3 5 5 2 0 Isaac 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_McGee (Blash), Ohtani (Rodgers), Anderson (Iannetta).

WP_Marquez, Diaz, McGee, Bedrosian, Parker.

Balk_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:38. A_9,616