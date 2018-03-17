https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Rockies-18-Angels-6-12760119.php
Rockies 18, Angels 6
Published 8:08 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
|Colorado
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Kinsler 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|McMahon ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Marte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|M.Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Cevas lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C.Crter 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|J.Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rodgers ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Liriano cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Hlliard rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Yng Jr. pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|G.Parra lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Blash rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Desmond 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Z.Czart 3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Hampson 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Walsh pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vlbuena 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yo.Daza cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Young dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Cstro 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Briceno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pttrson dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Gbson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fltcher ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Johnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|18
|18
|18
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|Colorado
|080
|220
|060—18
|Los Angeles
|300
|021
|000—6
LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Story (7), Hampson (1), Simmons (2), Cozart (2), Fletcher (3). 3B_Gibson (2). HR_Arenado (4), Hilliard (2), Parra (1), Desmond 2 (2), Upton (3), Calhoun (1). SF_Cuevas (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Marquez W, 2-1
|3 1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Diaz
|1 2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|McGee
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Rusin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pounders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Los Angeles
|Ohtani L, 0-1
|1 1-3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|3
|Warmoth
|1 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Parker
|1 1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wesely
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Isaac
|1 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_McGee (Blash), Ohtani (Rodgers), Anderson (Iannetta).
WP_Marquez, Diaz, McGee, Bedrosian, Parker.
Balk_Marquez.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:38. A_9,616
