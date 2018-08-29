https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Rockies-3-Angels-2-13189992.php
Rockies 3, Angels 2
|Colorado
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|C.Gnzal rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Marte 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ward 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Colorado
|200
|000
|100—3
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|010—2
LOB_Colorado 3, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Blackmon 2 (21). HR_C.Gonzalez (15). SB_Story (21), Simmons (8). CS_Story (6). SF_Desmond (4), Pujols (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland W,12-7
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Oberg H,9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Davis S,36-42
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Los Angeles
|Ramirez L,4-5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cole
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Buttrey
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Freeland, Oberg, Parker.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:59. A_35,207 (45,050).
