Rockies hang on to beat reeling Mets 8-7

































Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Image 1 of 9 Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra (8) and Carlos Gonzalez (5) celebrate with teammates after a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. The Rockies won 8-7. Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra (8) and Carlos Gonzalez (5) celebrate with teammates after a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. The Rockies won 8-7. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 2 of 9 Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates with a teammate after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. The Rockies won 8-7. less Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates with a teammate after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. The Rockies ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 3 of 9 Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters (14) celebrates with Charlie Blackmon after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters (14) celebrates with Charlie Blackmon after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 4 of 9 Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 5 of 9 Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 6 of 9 Colorado Rockies' German Marquez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Colorado Rockies' German Marquez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 7 of 9 Colorado Rockies' Jake McGee delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Colorado Rockies' Jake McGee delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 8 of 9 New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) waits as Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) waits as Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 9 of 9 New York Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera (13) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. New York Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera (13) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Rockies hang on to beat reeling Mets 8-7 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Wade Davis and the Colorado Rockies kept the New York Mets from putting a positive spin on a rocky day at Citi Field.

Davis struck out Michael Conforto with runners on second and third to blunt a ninth-inning rally, and the Rockies held on for an 8-7 win Friday night.

Hours after parting ways with former ace Matt Harvey, the Mets almost came back. They scored three times in the ninth and Davis, who got his 12th save in 13 tries, attributed his ineffectiveness to entering in the middle of an inning.

"It was the first time I've done it this year," Davis said. "I was having trouble finding it. But the more you get into those situations, you kind of slow it down."

While the Rockies improved to 13-8 on the road, the Mets have dropped 12 of 18 and four in a row after an 11-1 start.

"That's the one thing throughout this real rough patch that we're in — and it's rough, it's tough — the energy's always been there," first-year manager Mickey Callaway said.

Zack Wheeler (2-2), one of the holdovers from a staff that once was counted on to lead the Mets to a World Series title, allowed eight runs and 10 hits in six innings, raising his ERA to 5.79.

"I think we've got to keep our heads down, keep moving," Wheeler said. "It's unfortunate to see something like that happen, but it's part of the game. But we've got to keep pushing, try to win some games."

Charlie Blackmon homered as Colorado raced to a big early lead for their third straight win.

Antonio Marquez (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, striking out eight without a walk.

Marquez had lost his two previous outings. He retired 15 of 17 batters in one stretch, mixing up his changeup and slider after giving up a first-inning homer to Asdrubal Cabrera.

"Buddy Black made a good point, he told me to pitch instead of throwing. I think that was the key," Marquez said of his manager.

Over the last nine games, Rockies starting pitchers have posted a combined eight quality starts, limiting the opposition to an 1.82 ERA.

Colorado took a 5-0 lead in the first on Nolan Arenado's RBI single, Carlos Gonzalez's sacrifice fly, Trevor Story's run-scoring double and Daniel Castro's two-run single.

Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the bottom half, ending the Mets' scoreless streak at 18 innings. Blackmon made it 6-2 in the second with a two-run drive. Ten of Blackmon's 11 homers this year have been hit on the road.

Tony Wolters' homer in the sixth and Ian Desmond's RBI single in the seventh extended the lead to 8-2.

Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer off Chris Rusin in the eighth, and Amed Rosario chased Jake McGee with an RBI single in the ninth.

Cabrera hit a run-scoring triple off Davis, who then threw a called third strike past Yoenis Cespedes and walked Jay Bruce. Frazier hit an RBI single and stole second before Conforto fanned.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE

Wolters' leadoff shot snapped a streak of 318 at-bats without a homer. The Colorado catcher, who last homered Aug. 17, 2016, started Friday's action with the second-longest drought behind Kansas City's Jon Jay (329 at-bats).

"I got a pitch inside and I hit," Wolters said. "It felt good, didn't feel it."

MOVES

Rockies: Rusin was activated from the 10-day DL, and RHP Antonio Senzatela was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Black said Senzatela will be eased back into his old starter's role. He went 10-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 20 starts last season for Colorado.

UP NEXT

RHP Chad Bettis (3-1, 2.43), who starts for the Rockies on Saturday, is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA in five road starts this season. LHP Steven Matz (1-2, 4.98) will be on the mound for the Mets.