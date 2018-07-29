Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close

Image 1 of 6 D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) celebrates his first MLS goal with teammate Joseph Mora, left, during the first half of a soccer match in Washington, Saturday, July 28, 2018. D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) celebrates his first MLS goal with teammate Joseph Mora, left, during the first half of a soccer match in Washington, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Photo: Susan Walsh, AP

Image 2 of 6 Colorado Rapids defender Edgar Castillo, second from right, kicks the ball as he is surrounded by, from left to right, teammate Johan Blomberg, (8), D.C. United midfielders Junior Moreno, (5), and Zoltan Stieber during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Washington, Saturday, July 28, 2018. less Colorado Rapids defender Edgar Castillo, second from right, kicks the ball as he is surrounded by, from left to right, teammate Johan Blomberg, (8), D.C. United midfielders Junior Moreno, (5), and Zoltan ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP

Image 3 of 6 D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney celebrates his first MLS goal during the first half of a soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Washington, Saturday, July 28, 2018. D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney celebrates his first MLS goal during the first half of a soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Washington, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Photo: Susan Walsh, AP

Image 4 of 6 D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney, front, moves in front of Colorado Rapids defender Tommy Smith to score his first MLS goal during the first half of a soccer match in Washington, Saturday, July 28, 2018. D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney, front, moves in front of Colorado Rapids defender Tommy Smith to score his first MLS goal during the first half of a soccer match in Washington, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Photo: Susan Walsh, AP

Image 5 of 6 Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson (28) moves the ball past D.C. United midfielder Oniel Fisher (91) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Washington, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson (28) moves the ball past D.C. United midfielder Oniel Fisher (91) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Washington, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Photo: Susan Walsh, AP