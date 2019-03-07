Royals 8, Angels 7

Los Angeles Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Fltcher 2b 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 2 1 0 0 F.Trres 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Flres 2b 2 1 2 0 Ju.Bour 1b 3 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 1 0 L Stlla 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Lopez ss 1 1 0 0 Ta.Ward dh 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 2 1 J.Krger ph 1 0 0 0 E.Mejia lf 2 2 2 1 J.Adell cf 2 0 1 0 O'Hearn dh 4 0 1 1 T.Hnter cf 1 0 0 0 Phllips pr 0 1 0 0 C.Pello rf 3 0 0 0 H.Dzier 1b 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez rf 1 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 0 1 0 1 Br.Lund lf 3 1 1 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 0 B.Snger lf 1 1 1 0 Bnfacio rf 2 1 1 2 Briceno c 2 1 0 0 Strling cf 2 0 0 0 Ke.Pina c 1 1 1 0 Te.Gore cf 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 3b 3 1 1 2 Gterrez 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Urena 3b 1 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 2 0 1 1 W.Tovar ss 2 1 2 2 Gllgher c 2 0 0 0 L.Rivas ss 2 1 1 2 Frnndez c 2 0 1 0 Totals 36 7 10 6 Totals 35 8 11 7

Los Angeles 030 100 003—7 Kansas City 001 000 025—8

E_Bour (1), Pina (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Lund (1), Rojas (3), Tovar (2), Flores 2 (2). 3B_Mejia (2). HR_Tovar (2), Rivas (1), Bonifacio (1). SB_Gordon (1). CS_Mondesi (2). SF_Schwindel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Barria 3 2 1 1 3 2 Jerez H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Walsh H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Madero H, 1 2 3 0 0 0 1 Castillo H, 1 1 4 5 5 3 1 Clark L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Kansas City Keller 3 4 3 3 2 4 Barlow 2 2 1 1 0 1 Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lively 1 0 0 0 0 1 Blewett 1 0 0 0 0 0 Machado W, 1-0 1 4 3 3 0 0

WP_Barria, Castillo, Machado.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:53. A_4,429