Rubio's injury-time goal lifts Sporting to draw with Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored a stoppage-time goal after entering the game in the 88th minute to give Sporting Kansas City a 2-2 tie with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Gerso Fernandes fed Khiry Shelton, who back-heeled it to Rubio for the side-netter in the first minute of stoppage time.

Dominique Badji's volley of a cross by Edgar Castillo opened the scoring for Colorado (0-1-1) and Joe Mason made it 2-0 in the eighth minute. Mason slipped behind the defense, ran onto a long pass from Tommy Smith and shielded a defender before cutting back to evade goalkeeper Tim Melia and rolling it into an empty net.

Felipe Gutierrez scored his fourth goal in as many games this season to pull Sporting (2-1-1) within 2-1 in the 57th. Yohan Croizet's header bounced off the post and Gutierrez poked home the rebound from near the penalty spot.

Tim Howard had seven saves for Colorado.