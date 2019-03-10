https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Rusnak-converts-penalty-Real-Salt-Lake-beats-13676506.php
Rusnak converts penalty, Real Salt Lake beats Whitecaps 1-0
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored on a penalty in the 21st minute and Real Salt Lake held on to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday.
Rusnak fired his second goal of the season into the upper right corner, converting the penalty after Jakub Nerwinski brought down Corey Baird in the 18-yard box.
Nick Rimando made five saves to preserve the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake (1-0-1).
The Whitecaps dropped to 0-2-0.
