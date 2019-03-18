Russell's late goal lifts Sporting KC to 1-1 tie with Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored in the closing minutes to help Sporting Kansas City tie the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night.

Gianluca Busio drew a foul against defender Axel Sjoberg a few yards outside the area and Russell put away the ensuing free kick , lifting it over the leaping 6-foot-7 Sjoberg and bending it inside the near post in the 88th minute.

Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia mishandled a pass from Seth Sinovic and Diego Rubio capitalized, charging in to finish into an empty net from the corner of the 6-yard box to open the scoring in the 54th.

Johan Blomberg was shown a yellow card in the 80th minute and again in the 87th, leaving Colorado (0-1-2) a man down. Sporting is 1-1-1.