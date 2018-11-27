SEC fines Texas A&M $50,000 after Aggie students flood field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is fining No. 22 Texas A&M University $50,000 after Aggie fans surged onto the field after A&M's 74-72 win in the seventh overtime period over No. 12 LSU on Saturday.

In a statement Monday, the SEC said the field invasion violates the conference's competition area policy. The $50,000 fine is for a first violation. A second offense would bring a fine of up to $100,000, while a third and subsequent violations would bring fines of up to $250,000.

The conference said it also "remains in contact" with A&M and LSU officials regarding reports of a postgame altercation between A&M and LSU staff members. That is according to a report by The Advocate of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.