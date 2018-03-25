Buffalo001—1
N.Y. Rangers230—5

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 15 (Fast, Zibanejad), 16:29. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 16 (Zuccarello), 18:02.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Pionk 1 (Hayes, Vesey), 3:59. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 27 (Pionk, Kreider), 8:45 (pp). 5, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 17 (Spooner, Hayes), 14:47 (pp).

Third Period_6, Buffalo, Reinhart 20 (O'Reilly, Okposo), 15:26 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 21-9-14_44. N.Y. Rangers 10-7-6_23.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 2 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 1-2-0 (11 shots-10 saves), Lehner 14-25-9 (12-8). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 3-3-1 (44-43).

T_2:24.

Referees_Dave Jackson, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Bevan Mills.