Sabres-Rangers Sums
Published 10:07 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|1—1
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|3
|0—5
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 15 (Zibanejad, Fast), 16:29. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 16 (Zuccarello), 18:02. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Pionk 1 (Hayes, Vesey), 3:59. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 27 (Kreider, Pionk), 8:45 (pp). 5, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 17 (Hayes, Spooner), 14:47 (pp). Penalties_Nolan, BUF, (holding), 8:23; Scandella, BUF, Major (fighting), 9:17; Holland, NYR, Major (fighting), 9:17; Kreider, NYR, (holding), 10:25; Eichel, BUF, (slashing), 13:28.
Third Period_6, Buffalo, Reinhart 20 (O'Reilly, Okposo), 15:26 (pp). Penalties_Sproul, NYR, (hooking), 4:50; Zibanejad, NYR, (tripping), 14:13; Nolan, BUF, (hooking), 15:33.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 21-9-14_44. N.Y. Rangers 10-7-6_23.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 2 of 3.
Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 1-2-0 (11 shots-10 saves), Lehner 14-26-9 (12-8). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 4-3-1 (44-43).
A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:24.
Referees_Dave Jackson, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Bevan Mills.