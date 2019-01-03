Sabres captain Eichel to miss at least 2 games with injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel will miss at least two games with an upper body injury.

Coach Phil Housley didn't reveal the nature of the injury except to list Eichel as day to day ahead of Buffalo's home game against Florida on Thursday. Eichel will miss Buffalo's game at Boston on Saturday before having the injury re-evaluated.

He's been out since aggravating the injury in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday.

Eichel is the Sabres' All-Star game selection. He leads Buffalo with 49 points and ranks second with 15 goals in 40 games.

The injury comes at a time when the Sabres are slumping. They've gone 4-7-4 since ending a 10-game winning streak, which tied a franchise record.

