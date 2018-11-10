Sabres trade D Fedun to Stars for conditional pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Dallas Stars have acquired defenseman Taylor Fedun from the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres received a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft from Dallas in a deal announced Saturday. The pick is conditional on Fedun playing in at least 25 games in the regular season and playoffs for Dallas.

Fedun, 30, has been playing for Buffalo's American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester. He played in seven games for the Sabres last season and 27 the previous season.

In 46 career games with Edmonton, San Jose, Vancouver and Buffalo, Fedun has two goals and 13 assists.

