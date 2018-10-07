Chargers without 2 starting offensive tackles vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without their two starting tackles for today's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Russell Okung is inactive due to a groin injury that happened during the first half of last Sunday's game against San Francisco. The ninth-year left tackle also missed a game last year due to a groin injury. Right tackle Joe Barksdale is missing his fourth straight game due to a knee injury he sustained during the opener against Kansas City.

Sam Tevi, who has been playing right tackle in Barksdale's absence, moves over to left tackle with undrafted rookie Trent Scott at right tackle in his first NFL start.

Starting linebacker Mark Barron is active for the Los Angeles Rams for the first time since Week 14 of last season. Barron has been dealing with an Achilles tendon injury that is likely to keep him on a limited snap count against the Seahawks.

Seattle defensive end Frank Clark also is available despite missing a full week of practice due to illness.

Richard Sherman will be active for the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals after missing one game with a calf injury. Sherman was expected to miss up to three weeks but was able to come back early. The Niners will be without speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin, who is dealing with hamstring and quadriceps injuries.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had wide receiver Sammy Watkins available against the NFL's top defense.

Watkins tweaked his hamstring in last week's comeback win against Denver. His availability Sunday will help Mahomes and the league's highest-scoring offense against Jacksonville. The Jaguars already had ruled out running back Leonard Fournette again because of his hamstring problem and cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) earlier this week.

The New York Jets started Buster Skrine at cornerback against Denver with Trumaine Johnson out after hurting a quadriceps during practice. The Broncos are replacing offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, who hurt a knee against Kansas City last Monday night, with Billy Turner.

Baltimore deactivated defensive tackle Michael Pierce after he was added to the injury report late in the week with a foot injury, and Ravens rookie Hayden Hurst is making his NFL debut after missing the first four games with a foot injury. Cornerback Jimmy Smith also will make his season debut following his four-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Browns starting linebacker Christian Kirksey is active after missing Friday's practice with the flu. Also, tight end Seth DeValve is playing for the first time in four weeks after being sidelined with a hamstring issue.

The Buffalo Bills lack safeties in numbers with starter Micah Hyde and backup Rafael Bush both inactive against the Titans. Hyde is sidelined with a groin injury sustained in the first quarter of a 22-0 loss at Green Bay last week. Bush did not practice this week due to a shoulder injury. Buffalo is left with just three active safeties, including Dean Marlowe, promoted from the practice squad on Saturday.

Tennessee is missing two defensive starters with safety Kenny Vaccaro and linebacker Wesley Woodyard having already been ruled out.

The Steelers will be without starting inside linebacker Vince Williams, who is dealing with a hamstring issue. Pittsburgh plans to split snaps between LJ Fort and Tyler Matakevich, while Steelers safety Morgan Burnett will miss his third straight game with a groin injury.

Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's balky ankle will keep him out for the struggling Falcons. Jack Crawford will take Jarrett's spot in the lineup at Pittsburgh.

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is active and playing through a calf injury, leaving Aaron Rodgers with only one of his top receivers in Detroit with Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison out. Detroit receiver Marvin Jones is active with an ankle injury.

___

OAKLAND-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RAIDERS: WR Brandon LaFell, CB Nick Nelson, RB DeAndré Washington, S Karl Joseph, OL Ian Silberman, OL Kelechi Osemele, LB Shilique Calhoun

CHARGERS: WR Travis Benjamin, LB Kyzir White, C Cole Toner, RT Joe Barksdale, LT Russell Okung, WR JJ Jones, DE Joey Bosa

___

MINNESOTA-PHILADELPHIA

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, CB Trae Waynes, RB Dalvin Cook, CB Marcus Sherels, LB Devante Downs, DE Tashawn Bower, DE Everson Griffen.

Eagles: DE Derek Barnett, OL Jordan Mailata, DT Haloti Ngata, OL Matt Pryor, RB Darren Sproles, QB Nate Sudfeld, OL Chance Warmack.

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS-SEATTLE

Rams: K Greg Zuerlein, WR JoJo Natson, RB John Kelly, LB Trevon Young, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT Tanzel Smart.

Seahawks: WR Keenan Reynolds, RB C.J. Prosise, S T.J. Green, LB K.J. Wright, G Ethan Pocic, DT Nazair Jones, DE Rasheem Green.

___

ARIZONA-SAN FRANCISCO

Cardinals: DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot), DE Markus Golden (knee), QB Sam Bradford, RB T.J. Logan, OL Jeremy Vujnovich, OL Blaine Clausell, OL Korey Cunningham.

49ers: Goodwin, WR Dante Pettis (knee), CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring), DT D.J. Jones, DT Jullien Taylor, OG Joshua Garnett, OT Shon Coleman.

___

JACKSONVILLE-KANSAS CITY

Jaguars: CB DJ Hayden, RB Leonard Fournette, CB Tre Herndon, DT Eli Ankou, OL Chris Reed, OL Will Richardson Jr., DE Dawuane Smoot.

Chiefs: S Eric Berry, DB Josh Shaw, RB Darrel Williams, CB Tremon Smith, OL Austin Reiter, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton.

___

BALTIMORE-CLEVELAND

Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, CB Anthony Averett, LB Tim Williams, C Hroniss Grasu, DT Zach Sieler, DT Michael Pierce.

Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Damion Ratley, DB Tavierre Thomas, DB Denzel Rice, LB James Burgess Jr., OL Earl Watford, DL Chad Thomas.

___

DENVER-NEW YORK JETS

Broncos: CB Tramaine Brock, QB Kevin Hogan, LB Alexander Johnson, G Sam Jones, S Shamarko Thomas, T Jared Veldheer, DE DeMarcus Walker.

Jets: LB Tarell Basham, G Dakota Dozier, DL Folorunso Fatukasi, CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, WR Charone Peake, TE Neal Sterling.

___

GIANTS-PANTHERS INACTIVES

Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Kamrin Moore, CB Mike Jordan, LB Olivier Vernon, OL Evan Brown, TE Evan Engram, DL John Jenkins.

Panthers: TE Greg Olsen, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, OL Brendan Mahon, CB Corn Elder, LB Jared Norris, DE Bryan Cox Jr., DE Marquis Haynes.

___

TENNESSEE-BUFFALO

Titans: LB Wesley Woodyard, S Kenny Vaccaro, DL Matt Dickerson, RB Dalyn Dawkins, OLs Dennis Kelly and Aaron Stinnie, QB Austin Davis.

Bills: S Micah Hyde, S Rafael Bush, CB Dontae Johnson, RB Marcus Murphy, OLs Ike Boettger, Conor McDermott, Wyatt Teller.

___

ATLANTA-PITTSBURGH

Falcons: CB Justin Bethel, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, G Zac Kerin, T Matt Gono, DE Derrick Shelby, DT Grady Jarrett

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, S Marcus Allen, S Morgan Burnett, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, DE L.T. Walton, OL Zach Banner and LB Vince Williams.

___

MIAMI-CINCINNATI

Dolphins: QB David Fales, WR DeVante Parker, CB Bobby McCain, DE Andre Branch, T Zach Sterup, TE A.J .Derby, DE Cameron Wake.

Bengals: WR John Ross, WR Auden Tate, RB Giovani Bernard, LB Malik Jefferson, C Billy Price, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, DT Josh Tupou.

___

GREEN BAY-DETROIT

Packers: QB Tim Boyle, WR Randall Cobb, CB Jaire Alexander, CB Bashaud Breeland, S Jermaine Whitehead, OL Alex Light, WR Geronimo Allison

Lions: DE Ezekiel Ansah, OG T.J. Lang, TE Michael Roberts, WR Brandon Powell, OT Andrew Donnal, LB Eli Harold, S Tavon Wilson.

___

