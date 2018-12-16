Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 60, Onalaska 42
Ballard 49, Bremerton 41
Bear Creek School 61, Charles Wright Academy 35
Blanchet 48, Woodinville 37
Camas 57, Olympia 50
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 49, Arlington Christian 27
Chiawana 49, Pasco 39
Cle Elum/Roslyn 44, Goldendale 34
Colfax 68, Asotin 62
Columbia (Burbank) 61, White Swan 59
Connell 66, Kiona-Benton 36
Corbett, Ore. 60, Stevenson 56
Darrington 60, Crescent 26
Deer Park 75, Colville 50
Ellensburg 61, Quincy 23
Ephrata 54, East Valley (Yakima) 45
Evergreen Lutheran 55, Puget Sound Adventist 47
Friday Harbor 73, Sultan 54
Garfield-Palouse 77, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 39
Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 62, Rogers (Spokane) 56
Grandview 70, Selah 62
Granger 66, Highland 29
Hermiston, Ore. 71, Davis 52
Kalama 71, Mossyrock 25
Kennewick 68, Southridge 46
Kentwood 66, Issaquah 59
Lake Washington 63, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 44
Medical Lake 72, Riverside 43
Moses Lake 56, Eastmont 34
Mount Tahoma 93, Orting 67
Mt. Spokane 78, Mead 51
Napavine 62, Wahkiakum 57
Newport 65, Freeman 56
Nooksack Valley 58, La Conner 49
Oakesdale 59, Prescott 41
Odessa 70, Wellpinit 30
Omak 70, Royal 65
Post Falls, Idaho 64, Central Valley 43
Richland 69, Kamiakin 35
River Ridge 67, Centralia 60
Riverside Christian 64, Entiat 34
Seattle Christian 76, Elma 36
Shadle Park 77, Kellogg, Idaho 38
St. George's 71, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63
Steilacoom 77, Stadium 65
Sunnyside 82, Wenatchee 49
Toledo 54, Rainier 29
Toppenish 56, Prosser 53
Tri-Cities Prep 57, DeSales 32
Valley Christian 66, Columbia (Hunters) 44
Walla Walla 63, Hanford 58
Wapato 70, Othello 40
West Valley (Yakima) 65, Eisenhower 44
Zillah 72, Naches Valley 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 58, Toutle Lake 13
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 46, Northwest School 44
Central Valley 55, Post Falls, Idaho 44
Charles Wright Academy 52, Bear Creek School 8
Chiawana 49, Pasco 39
Cle Elum/Roslyn 56, Goldendale 23
Colfax 59, Asotin 19
Columbia (Burbank) 60, White Swan 41
Colville 39, Deer Park 25
Connell 61, Kiona-Benton 10
Damascus Christian, Ore. 51, Trout Lake 29
Ellensburg 77, Quincy 23
Elma 63, Seattle Christian 37
Ephrata 54, East Valley (Yakima) 45
Freeman 53, Newport 22
Garfield 60, Todd Beamer 57
Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 45, Rogers (Spokane) 34
Granger 38, Highland 24
Hanford 46, Walla Walla 43
Hermiston, Ore. 64, Davis 42
Ilwaco 59, North Beach 21
Kalama 71, Mossyrock 25
Kamiakin 82, Richland 64
Kellogg, Idaho 67, Shadle Park 25
Kennewick 68, Southridge 46
La Conner 64, Nooksack Valley 59
La Salle 59, Sunnyside Christian 31
Lake Stevens 74, Mount Vernon 42, OT
Lynden 58, King's 45
Medical Lake 58, Riverside 22
Moses Lake 56, Eastmont 33
Mount Baker 51, Cascade Christian Academy 41
Mt. Spokane 78, Mead 51
Napavine 37, Winlock 30
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, St. George's 42
Oakesdale 83, Prescott 14
Ocosta 42, Willapa Valley 36
Pe Ell 50, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 26
Prosser 78, Toppenish 65
Puget Sound Adventist 40, Evergreen Lutheran 14
Raymond 53, Life Christian Academy 12
Riverside Christian 40, Entiat 32
Royal 62, Omak 38
Selah 64, Grandview 61
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 45, Garfield-Palouse 43
Stevenson 55, Corbett, Ore. 38
Sultan 42, Friday Harbor 31
Sunnyside 82, Wenatchee 49
Tacoma Baptist 56, Three Rivers Christian School 28
Tenino 68, Eatonville 60
Valley Christian 65, Columbia (Hunters) 12
Wahkiakum 82, Rainier 46
Wapato 68, Othello 49
Warden 73, College Place 49
Wellpinit 66, Odessa 48
West Valley (Yakima) 49, Eisenhower 25
Zillah 78, Naches Valley 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellevue vs. Renton, ppd. to Jan 8th.
