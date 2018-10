Seahawks roll behind Wilson's 3 TDs; Raiders QB Carr injured

LONDON (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaron Brown saw teammate David Moore go tumbling over the temporary video advertising boards.

At no point was he concerned about his well-being.

"Any time you catch a touchdown (pass), I don't think you're worried about what happens after," Brown said.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw touchdown passes to Brown, Moore and Tyler Lockett, and the Seahawks rolled to a 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Chris Carson rushed for 59 yards and rookie Rashaad Penny gained an additional 43 for the Seahawks (3-3), who played to a vociferously supportive crowd — a London-record 84,922 were in attendance — despite the Raiders (1-5) being the designated home team.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr left the game with an apparent left arm injury with 8:52 remaining in the fourth quarter after the last of his six sacks. He did not have the chance to return because the Seahawks ran out the clock.

Carr went 23 for 31 for 142 yards and was hit by Jarran Reed on third down and immediately grabbed his upper left arm as he sat up before being helped to the sideline for evaluation.

Coach Jon Gruden said afterward that Carr, who would have been dropped twice more had the Seahawks not been penalized on those plays, was angling to return but backup AJ McCarron would have entered.

"Just too much fire today," Gruden said. "Too much fire today around the quarterback."

Wilson, who completed 17 of 23 attempts for 222 yards with an interception, connected with Brown for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, a 19-yard touchdown pass to Moore in the second and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lockett in the fourth.

After picking up a low snap, Wilson faked a throw and stepped forward, then made a throw to Moore over Daryl Worley. Moore punctuated his touchdown, his third in the Seahawks' past two games, by accidentally crashing into the screens set up around the field.

"I kind of saw it at the last second, but I didn't think it was that hard until I hit it," Moore said.

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, playing in his first game against his former team, was held to 45 yards on 13 carries as the Raiders unsuccessfully turned to Carr and their passing game to try to catch Seattle.

Oakland even made it a point to try to establish Lynch early with three consecutive carries, but he gained 2 yards on a carry, 2 more yards on another and then lost 3 yards before a punt.

"We ran three different types of runs and all three of them were rejected," Gruden said. "We wanted to get him in the game, we wanted to get him established. That was the beginning of the game, and after that, we were trying to make a first down and survive. It wasn't pretty."

Matt McCrane, who missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the second quarter, made one from 43 yards with 8:30 remaining as the Raiders avoided their first shutout since 2014 and the third at Wembley in the past four games.

BALDWIN BACK

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, held to one catch for 1 yard in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, rebounded with team highs of six catches and 91 yards against the Raiders.

Baldwin missed two games earlier this season after injuring the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in the season opener and insisted that the low output was not related to his injury.

CLOSE TO HOME

Sebastian Janikowski, who joined the Seahawks in the offseason after 17 seasons with the Raiders, made field goals of 44 and 26 yards.

It was the second time Janikowski, who was born in Poland and moved to the United States as a teenager, played in London but the first time he converted a field goal attempt.

INJURIES

Seattle: CB Tre Flowers left the game with muscle cramps with 4:08 left in the third quarter. TE Nick Vannett (back) was inactive despite coach Pete Carroll saying on Friday he would play.

Oakland: In addition to Carr, WR Amari Cooper (concussion) left the game with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald. LG Joe Feliciano, starting for Kelechi Osemele (knee), left the game late in the second quarter with a rib injury and did not return, and WR Seth Roberts (concussion) left with 11 minutes remaining.

UP NEXT

Seattle: Travel to face the Detroit Lions on Oct. 28 after a bye week.

Oakland: Will host the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 28, also after a bye.

