Seahawks still waiting for update on Doug Baldwin's knee

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are still waiting to learn the severity of the injury to Doug Baldwin's right knee.

Baldwin sprained the MCL in the knee early in Sunday's loss to Denver.

Coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM in Seattle on Monday that there was no update on how long Baldwin may be out.

Baldwin was hurt in the first quarter and returned briefly in the second, but was on the sideline in street clothes after halftime. Baldwin did not have a reception.

Carroll said it would "be a miraculous return" if linebacker K.J. Wright was able to get back this week. Wright underwent knee surgery after Seattle's third preseason game.

The coach said Wright was expected to run for the first time Monday but sounded pessimistic that Wright would be ready for next Monday's game at Chicago.

Carroll had a similar outlook on guard D.J. Fluker, who missed the opener with a hamstring injury.

"We've got to make sure we don't take it too far, too fast," Carroll said.

