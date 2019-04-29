Semenya to find out Wednesday if she has won her appeal

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Caster Semenya will find out Wednesday if she has won her appeal against IAAF rules to curb female runners' high natural levels of testosterone.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will announce the ruling at noon (1000 GMT) in Switzerland.

The ruling by a panel of three judges comes after more than two months following a five-day hearing in Lausanne.

Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters, and South Africa's track federation challenged the IAAF's proposed rules for women with "differences of sexual development (DSD)," which are on hold during the case.

Track and field's governing body believes female runners with high testosterone levels have an unfair advantage in events from 400 meters to the mile. It wants athletes to suppress their levels by surgery or medication to be eligible for top-tier international races.

