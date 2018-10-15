BATTING SUMMARY
Boston
g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Moreland ph 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1.000
Devers 3b 1 3 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 .667
Betts rf 2 8 2 3 2 0 0 1 1 0 .375
Bogaerts ss 2 7 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Pearce 1b 2 7 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 .286
Bradley Jr. cf 2 6 1 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 .167
Benintendi lf 2 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 .111
Martinez dh 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Holt 2b 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Vazquez c-pr 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Kinsler 2b 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Nunez 3b 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Leon c-pr 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 2 64 9 12 4 0 0 7 8 20 .188
Houston
g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Kemp dh-ph 2 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Springer cf 2 8 1 3 2 0 0 4 2 1 .375
Correa ss 2 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 2 .286
Gurriel 1b 2 9 2 2 0 0 1 3 0 2 .222
Maldonado c 2 6 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Reddick rf 2 7 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 .143
Altuve 2b 2 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 .125
Gonzalez lf 2 8 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 4 .125
White dh 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Bregman 3b 2 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 .000
Gattis ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marisnick dh-pr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Totals 2 64 12 12 4 0 3 12 15 17 .188
PITCHING SUMMARY
Boston
G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Barnes 2 0 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Brasier 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.00
Kelly 1 0 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0.00
Porcello 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Hembree 1 0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Sale 1 0 4 1 2 2 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 4.50
Price 1 0 4 2-3 5 4 4 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 7.71
Kimbrel 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 9.00
Workman 1 0 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 108.00
Houston
G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
McCullers 2 0 1 2-3 0 1 0 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0.00
McHugh 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Pressly 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Sipp 1 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Verlander 1 0 6 2 2 2 4 6 0 2 1 0 0 3.00
Cole 1 0 6 6 5 4 2 5 0 0 0 1 0 6.00
James 1 0 1 2 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 9.00
Rondon 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ----
SCORE BY INNINGS
Boston 203 020 110— 9
Houston 042 001 005—12

E_Nunez, Correa, Cole. LOB_Boston 12, Houston 16. 2B_Betts 2, Pearce, Bradley Jr., Springer 2, Maldonado, Kemp. HR_Gurriel, Gonzalez, Reddick. RBIs_Betts, Benintendi, Bradley Jr. 3, Moreland, Devers, Springer 4, Altuve, Gurriel 3, Gonzalez 2, Correa, Reddick. SB_Marisnick. CS_Bregman, Gonzalez.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, James Hoye; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Chris Guccione. (Game 2) Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner.

T_Game 1 at Boston, 4:03.

T_Game 2 at Boston, 3:45.

A_Game 1 at Boston, 38007.

A_Game 2 at Boston, 37960.