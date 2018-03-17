https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Severino-to-start-Yankees-regular-season-opener-12761156.php
Severino to start Yankees' regular-season opener
Published 1:32 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Luis Severino will start the New York Yankees' regular-season opener March 29th at Toronto.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the news Saturday.
Severino was third in the AL Cy Young Award voting after going 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 31 starts last season.
Severino will be followed in the rotation by Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia, Sonny Grey and Jordan Montgomery.
