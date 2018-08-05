Shaw, Peralta lift Brewers to 8-2 win over Rockies









MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a grand slam during Milwaukee's six-run first inning, and the Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee won for the fourth time in six games stayed one back of NL Central-leading Chicago, which held on for a 5-4 win over San Diego. Rookie Freddy Peralta pitched six effective innings in his second win over Colorado this season.

Trevor Story hit two two-run homers for the Rockies, who have dropped five of six. Tyler Anderson was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in four innings.

Story's 23rd homer off Matt Albers caromed off the yellow padding on top of the wall in the ninth. A 50-second replay review confirmed the call.

The Rockies then loaded the bases with one out, but Joakim Soria struck out pinch-hitter Tom Murphy swinging and Josh Hader got Charlie Blackmon to pop out for his eighth save.

Anderson (6-4) held the opposition to a .144 average in his previous six starts, but Milwaukee jumped all over him right from the start.

Ryan Braun hit an RBI single before the lefty-batting Shaw drove a 1-0 pitch from Anderson over the wall in right for his first homer off a lefty this season. It was his second career grand slam.

Hernan Perez followed with his ninth homer of the season. It was the sixth time this year that Milwaukee hit consecutive home runs.

Braun led off the third with a drive that bounced on the top of the padded wall in left for his 12th homer. Manny Pina made it 8-2 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Peralta (5-2) struck out eight while throwing a career-high 107 pitches. He allowed two hits and walked two.

Peralta made his major league debut in Colorado on May 13 and struck out 13 in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (blister on right middle finger) felt good after he threw a side session, according to manager Bud Black.

Brewers: RHP Taylor Williams was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow soreness. RHP Jacob Barnes is back for his third stint with the Brewers after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He pitched the eighth and gave up a hit.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (9-7, 4.99 ERA) makes his fourth career start against the Brewers and third at Miller Park on Sunday. He is 0-1 with a 7.63 ERA against Milwaukee.

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley (2-1, 1.53 ERA) is 7-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 12 starts against Colorado. He is facing the Rockies for the first time since 2014.

