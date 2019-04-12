Shorter season? Shorter games? Silver ponders NBA format

NEW YORK (AP) — Commissioner Adam Silver mentioned shorter games or a shorter season as ways the NBA could make its future product better for players and fans.

Silver again talked Friday about the possibility of altering the 82-game schedule, either as a way to cut down on players sitting out games, or to introduce new types of competition.

He said the addition of midseason or end-of-season tournaments could be one option, as could trimming games from 48 minutes to 40, which is the length of college and international games.

Silver has focused on player health as commissioner, opening the regular season earlier to reduce the frequency of back-to-back games, and lengthening the All-Star break.

He cautioned that none of the changes he discussed Friday after the league's Board of Governors meetings were close, and would continue to be studied within the league.

