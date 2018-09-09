https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Simpson-wins-5th-Avenue-Mile-for-sixth-straight-13216363.php
Simpson wins 5th Avenue Mile for sixth straight year
NEW YORK (AP) — Jenny Simpson won the 5th Avenue Mile for a sixth consecutive year on Sunday, finishing the race in 4:18.8.
Simpson has won the event seven times and beat fellow American Colleen Quigley, who came in second. It was the 10th fastest women's time in the event's 38-year history.
Jake Wightman of Great Britain won the men's race. He edged New Zealand's Nick Willis, who was trying for a record-breaking fifth title.
