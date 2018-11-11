Singh wins final event, giving Langer another Schwab Cup

PHOENIX (AP) — Vijay Singh rallied from six shots behind Sunday with a 10-under 61 to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and deny Scott McCarron the $1 million annuity.

Singh's victory made Bernhard Langer a winner, too.

McCarron had to win the final tournament of the year to capture the season-long Charles Schwab Cup for the first time. But he stalled at Phoenix Country Club and had no chance to catch up to Singh, who broke by two shots his best PGA Tour Champions round.

Langer, who tied for 13th, captured the Schwab Cup and its $1 million bonus for the fifth time, and fourth time in the last four years.

Singh, who finished at 22-under 262, won for the third time this year and finished No. 4 in the Schwab Cup.