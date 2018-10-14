Smith leads Louisiana Tech past UTSA 31-3

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — J'Mar Smith threw for 309 yards and a touchdown and Louisiana Tech beat UTSA 31-3 on Saturday night.

Kam McKnight ran for two touchdowns and Jaqwis Dancy ran for another for the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1 Conference USA).

McKnight ran from short yardage for a score to cap the first drive of the game. Early in the second quarter, Bailey Hale added a 46-yard field goal and the Bulldogs were up 10-0. Dancy ran two yards for a touchdown with 1:31 to go in the half and then, following a UTSA fumble and recovery by Jordan Bradford, Hale had another chance at a field goal but missed, leaving Louisiana Tech with a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Late in the third, Smith added to the Bulldogs' advantage with a 67-yard scoring strike to a wide-open George Scott for a 24-0 lead with 5:43 left in the quarter.

Cordale Grundy threw for 191 yards and ran for another 60 yards to lead the Roadrunners (3-4, 2-1).