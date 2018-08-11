Snell perfect thru 5 and then pulled, Rays top Blue Jays 7-0













TORONTO (AP) — Blake Snell was perfectly fine with getting pulled.

The Tampa Bay left-hander didn't permit a runner in five innings, then was taken out Friday night in the Rays' 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Making his second start since spending time on the disabled list because of shoulder fatigue, Snell (13-5) threw 47 pitches. The All-Star never put up a fight when pitching coach Kyle Snyder told him he was done.

"I'm not going to argue," Snell said. "I felt great, yes, but I haven't gone five innings in a month."

Rays manager Kevin Cash said he and Snyder didn't want Snell to get up and down between innings a sixth time.

"Given the time he's had off, that was enough," Cash said. "We'll look to six or seven ups the next time. But he was outstanding while he was out there, really efficient. Blake had everything going tonight and attacked, attacked, attacked."

Snell struck out six.

"Everything was really good today," Snell said. "The velocity on the curveball I was happy with, it had good bite with great arm speed. The fastball was jumping as well today."

Reliever Jake Faria came on to begin the sixth and gave up an infield single to leadoff batter Luke Maile. Two outs later, Randal Grichuk hit a single to left but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double.

Faria allowed one walk and three singles in three innings. Jamie Schultz pitched a hitless ninth for the Rays.

Michael Perez, playing in his 10th big league game, hit his first homer, a two-run homer in the third inning.

"It was big home run because the offense certainly wasn't clicking," Cash said.

Ji-Man Choi homered, Joey Wendle drove in three runs and Willy Adames had three hits and scored three times as the Rays improved to 6-1 against Toronto.

Marco Estrada (5-9) matched a season worst by allowing five runs and five hits in 5 1-3 innings.

"I've got to have better fastball command, plain and simple," Estrada said. "I didn't locate, I didn't locate the fastball at all."

Left-hander Thomas Pannone made his major league debut in relief of Estrada, starting his career by striking out Kevin Kiermaier. Pannone allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1-3 innings.

"Overall, I thought he did a pretty good job," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

LET'S SEE

In an appearance on MLB Network Radio, Gibbons said he's uncertain he wants to be part of a rebuild in Toronto, a stance he reiterated before the game. "A full breakdown, going young, you know, I have to admit, I don't know if I'm interested in that," Gibbons said. "But we'll see."

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

After a Toronto sports radio host alleged Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro was at odds with team owner Rogers Communications, CEO Edward Rogers responded by tweeting a message of support. "Very confident with the leadership and vision for the future of the Toronto Blue Jays under Mark Shapiro @MarkShapiro, President and CEO of the Blue Jays," Rogers tweeted. The host, Bob McCown, appears on a station owned by Rogers Communications.

WEB GEM

Playing third base for the first time since the low minors, Richard Urena made a great sliding catch in foul territory to retire Kiermaier for the final out of the second inning.

THREE OF A KIND

Blue Jays star prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered Friday, his third in three games at Triple-A Buffalo. Guerrero is batting .433 in 10 games since being promoted from Double-A.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman, who left Tuesday's start against Boston because of blister on his middle finger, played catch before the game. Stroman's next scheduled start is Sunday.

UP NEXT

RHP Ryne Stanek (1-3, 2.56) is expected to open for the Rays on Saturday against Toronto RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-4, 5.08). Gaviglio is winless in 13 starts since a May 25 victory at Philadelphia.

