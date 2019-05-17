Snowmobile racing event leaves Wyoming ski town

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A snowmobile racing event is leaving the Wyoming ski resort town where it has been held for the past two years.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported Thursday that the Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson will not host the AMSOIL International Series of Champions Snocross in December.

International Series of Champions owner John Daniels says the decision to leave was based on the event's low participation caused by the high cost of travel to Teton County.

Daniels says he thought the event would connect better with the area, but it had lackluster attendance for the first two years.

Snow King General Manager Ryan Stanley says the race had about 2,500 spectators each year.

Stanley says the resort has "left the door open" for snocross to return.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com