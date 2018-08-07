Sock loses to Russian qualifier in opener at Toronto





Photo: MARK BLINCH, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Canada's Milos Raonic returns a shot David Goffin of Belgium during the first round of the Men's Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday Aug. 6, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) Canada's Milos Raonic returns a shot David Goffin of Belgium during the first round of the Men's Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday Aug. 6, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: MARK BLINCH, AP Image 2 of 2 Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates defeating David Goffin of Belgium during the first round of the Men's Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday Aug. 6, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates defeating David Goffin of Belgium during the first round of the Men's Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday Aug. 6, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: MARK BLINCH, AP Sock loses to Russian qualifier in opener at Toronto 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev upset 13th-seeded American Jack Sock 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Rogers Cup on Monday.

Canada's Milos Raonic, who has fallen from No. 3 to No. 30 due to numerous injures the past two seasons, also advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over David Goffin of Belgium after heavy rain delayed play for nearly three hours.

Raonic used his powerful serve to his advantage, firing 13 aces to Goffin's two and won 100 percent of his first serves. He will next play the winner of a match between American Frances Tiafoe and Italy's Marco Cecchinato.

In doubles play, Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson defeated Canadian teens Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-2.

Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime started the match strong before Djokovic and Anderson took control. They broke Anderson's serve for a 2-0 lead, to the delight of a tightly packed grandstand crowd. However, the Wimbledon finalists team — nicknamed Djokerson thanks to a Twitter poll conducted by Djokovic earlier in the day — broke back to tie the match 2-2, and again to go up 5-3.

Anderson and Djokovic won five straight games, going up two breaks, to win the second set.

In other singles matches, American Bradley Klahn topped Spain's David Ferrer 7-6, 6-4; Pierre-Hughes Herbert of France got past Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Benoit Paire of France defeated Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-4; and Ilya Ivashka of Belarus beat Yuichi Sugita of Japan 6-2, 6-3.

Also, 30-year-old Canadian Peter Polansky, a wild card entry playing in the morning draw, defeated Matthew Ebden of Australia 7-6 (3), 6-4. He will play the winner of a match between Djokovic and Hyeon Chung of South Korea in the second round.