Soto youngest to steal 3 bases, Nats beat hit Braves 7-1

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) hits a line drive single to centerfield during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Bryce Harper scored on the play. less Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) hits a line drive single to centerfield during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Bryce Harper scored on ... more Photo: John Amis, AP

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto steals third base as Atlanta Braves third baseman Charlie Culberson tries to make a tag after going high for the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. less Washington Nationals' Juan Soto steals third base as Atlanta Braves third baseman Charlie Culberson tries to make a tag after going high for the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. ... more Photo: John Amis, AP

Washington Nationals' pitcher Jeremy Hellickson pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Washington Nationals' pitcher Jeremy Hellickson pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: John Amis, AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran comes off the field after the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Teheran walked Adam Eaton with the bases loaded allowing Juan Soto to score during the inning. less Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran comes off the field after the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Teheran walked Adam Eaton with the ... more Photo: John Amis, AP

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, right, steals second base as Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, tries to tag him during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, right, steals second base as Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, tries to tag him during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: John Amis, AP

Washington Nationals players including first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) celebrate after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Washington won 7-1. Washington Nationals players including first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) celebrate after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Washington won 7-1. Photo: John Amis, AP

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on Juan Soto's RBI single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. less Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on Juan Soto's RBI single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in ... more Photo: John Amis, AP

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman connects for a sacrifice fly to centerfield during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Ronald Acuna Jr. scored on the play. less Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman connects for a sacrifice fly to centerfield during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Ronald Acuna Jr. ... more Photo: John Amis, AP

Atlanta Braves' pitcher Julio Teheran pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves' pitcher Julio Teheran pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: John Amis, AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran (49) waits for his next pitch after walking Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton (2) with the bases loaded allowing Wilmer Difo, center, to take third base and Juan Soto to score during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. less Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran (49) waits for his next pitch after walking Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton (2) with the bases loaded allowing Wilmer Difo, center, to take third base and Juan Soto to ... more Photo: John Amis, AP

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon watches his line drive to left field for a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Adam Eaton and Trea Turner scored on the play. less Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon watches his line drive to left field for a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Adam Eaton and ... more Photo: John Amis, AP

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon watches his throw to first base as he throws out Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., left, during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. less Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon watches his throw to first base as he throws out Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., left, during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. ... more Photo: John Amis, AP

Washington Nationals' Spencer Kieboom (64) enters the dugout after scoring on a line drive to right field by Adam Eaton during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Washington Nationals' Spencer Kieboom (64) enters the dugout after scoring on a line drive to right field by Adam Eaton during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: John Amis, AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Arodys Vizcaino underhands a ball off the bat of Washington Nationals' Adrian Sanchez to first baseman Freddie Freeman during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Washington won 7-1. less Atlanta Braves pitcher Arodys Vizcaino underhands a ball off the bat of Washington Nationals' Adrian Sanchez to first baseman Freddie Freeman during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, ... more Photo: John Amis, AP

Washington Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds catches a pop fly hit by Atlanta Braves' Lucas Duda, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Washington won 7-1. Washington Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds catches a pop fly hit by Atlanta Braves' Lucas Duda, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. Washington won 7-1. Photo: John Amis, AP



























ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Soto shrugged off his latest accomplishment after showing what he can do on the bases.

"I stole three bags, and I helped my team to win," he said. "That's pretty good."

Soto become the youngest player to steal three bases in a game, had an RBI single and scored the tiebreaking run, helping the Nationals stop the Atlanta Braves' season-best, six-game winning streak with a 7-1 victory on Saturday.

Soto hit an RBI single in the first inning and stole second, then walked in the fourth, stole two bases and came home on a bases-loaded walk for a 2-1 lead. He surpassed the mark set by Oakland's Rickey Henderson at 20 years, 241 days on Aug. 23, 1979, against Cleveland, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Soto began the day with two stolen bases, but his video study showed he could run on Braves starter Julio Teheran.

"Yes, I saw the pitcher and saw a couple of things I could take advantage of," Soto said. "Every time I'm on base I try to take advantage of the pitcher."

Soto also extended his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games to join Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Mickey Mantle as the only teenagers to do so.

"That guy doesn't surprise me," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "He pays attention to what's going on. He's a student of the game. He felt like he had an opportunity to run on certain guys and he did."

Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson may miss the rest of the season after reinjuring his right wrist while batting in the fourth inning.

Hellickson sprained his right wrist on Aug. 15 when he landed awkwardly while covering home plate after throwing a wild pitch at St. Louis. He made his first appearance since and got hurt again. The 2011 AL Rookie of the Year is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday.

Hellickson, who is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 starts, missed 22 games in June because of a right hamstring strain.

He grimaced after fouling off the first pitch of his at-bat in the fourth against Teheran (9-8), then swung and missed at a low and outside pitch. Hellickson walked to the dugout and was examined by director of athletic training Paul Lessard.

Andrew Stevenson pinch hit, took two balls and swung and missed at strike three. The strikeout was charged to Hellickson, who allowed two hits and one unearned run in three innings.

Jefry Rodriguez (3-2) relieved to start the bottom half and pitched 4 2/3 hitless innings. He also drove in his first big league run.

Atlanta's lead was cut to 6½ games over second-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

Teheran gave up two runs, three hits and a career-high six walks in four innings.

Twenty-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr., major leagues' slugging percentage leader since the All-Star break, singled in the first, took third on Hellickson's two-base throwing error and a run scored on Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly.

Washington opened a 5-1 lead in the sixth when Adam Eaton hit a run-scoring double and Anthony Rendon had a two-run double off Touki Toussaint, who walked four in the inning — one intentionally.

Atlanta pitchers walked 14, increasing the team's two-game total to 20.

"We've got to be aware of that," manager Brian Snitker said. "We're winning some games with high walk totals and eventually that's going to bite you. You can't have that."

BIG NUMBERS

Rendon has reached safely in a career-best 24 straight games. ... Soto, the first player in franchise history with three walks and three stolen bases in a single game, has hit safely in nine straight and has a .351 average with two doubles, four homers, nine RBIs, three walks and nine runs over that span. ... Soto ended a streak of four straight games with a homer. His solo shot Friday made him the third teenager to hit at least 20 homers in a season, two behind teammate Bryce Harper in 2012 and four behind Tony Conigliaro in 1964.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Harper fell hard on his left wrist with an unsuccessful dive attempt on a liner by Kurt Suzuki that fell in right-center for a single leading off the second. Harper walked three times and struck out twice.

Braves: 3B Johan Camargo missed his third straight game because of left groin tightness.

UP NEXT

Nationals RHP Tanner Roark (8-15, 4.37 ERA) starts Sunday against Braves LHP Sean Newcomb (12-8, 3.82 ERA). Roark allowed 11 runs and 20 hits in 9 2/3 innings in two starts last month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports