Sounders, Los Angeles FC play to 1-1 tie

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored for the Seattle Sounders in the first minute, Carlos Vela countered for Los Angeles FC three minutes later in a 1-1 tie Sunday.

The Sounders (5-1-3), who were routed 4-1 by LAFC last Sunday in California, played the final 72 minutes of regulation with 10 men after Cristian Roldan was sent off with a straight red card in the 18th minute. They also lost Kelvin Leerdan to a red card during second-half stoppage time after he tripped Diego Rossi on a breakaway just outside the penalty area.

Morris put the Sounders on the board with just 46 seconds elapsed. Leerdam took control on the attacking right side. He sent it through to Morris, who took it into the box and, from the right of the penalty spot, fired to the back left corner for his fourth of the season.

League scoring leader Vela tied it three minutes later for Los Angeles (7-1-2). Jordan Harvey sent a long ball down the left side, and Diego Rossi caught up with it. He crossed it into the box, and goalkeeper Stefan Frei came out to play it at the near post. But it went beyond his reach, dropping onto Vela's foot at the far post for an easy redirect for his 11th goal.

In the 18th minute, Roldan and LAFC's Mark-Anthony Kaye got into a shoving match near the midfield line. Eduard Atuesta ran in to intervene, and Roldan tried to push him off, but struck Atuesta across the face. Referee Ted Unkel, after a discussion with the sideline official, pulled out the red card, dismissing Roldan for violent conduct.