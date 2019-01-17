Sounders land new jersey sponsor in online retailer Zulily

From left, Seattle Reign's Beverly Yanez, Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris, Reign's Megan Oyster and Sounders' Roman Torres model new MLS soccer and National Women's Soccer League jerseys, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, during an event to unveil the teams' new jersey sponsorship with Zulily, a Seattle-based online clothing retailer. less From left, Seattle Reign's Beverly Yanez, Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris, Reign's Megan Oyster and Sounders' Roman Torres model new MLS soccer and National Women's Soccer League jerseys, Thursday, Jan. 17, ... more Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Sounders land new jersey sponsor in online retailer Zulily 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have a new jersey sponsor after signing a multiyear deal with online retailer Zulily.

The partnership was announced Thursday, along with Zulily's deal to be the jersey sponsor for the Seattle Reign of the NWSL.

The Sounders had been sponsored by Microsoft and Xbox since the club's inaugural season in 2009 but that partnership, which covered 10 seasons, concluded at the end of the 2018 season.

Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said the new deal is larger in value than the one with Microsoft but declined to get into specifics. The deal with Zulily does not include pitch-naming rights, which was previously included in the deal with Microsoft.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle with offices in Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.