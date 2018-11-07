Southern Utah downs West Coast Baptist 96-53

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Andre Adams scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and four other Southern Utah players scored in double digits as the Thunderbirds downed West Coast Baptist 96-53 in Tuesday night's season opener.

Dwayne Morgan scored 17 points with eight boards, Cameron Oluyitan added 15 points, Josh Cornish had 12 and Harrison Butler 10 for Southern Utah, which had 23 assists in shooting 35 of 67 from the field (52 percent).

After two early lead changes, Oluyitan hit a 3 and the Thunderbirds pulled away, leading 37-17 after a 17-0 run capped by Maizen Fausett's 3, and 45-27 at halftime. Southern Utah made 8 of 17 3s in the second half and shot 14 of 32 from long distance overall (44 percent).

Colin Cuniff scored 12 points with four 3s and Chez Lister added 10 points for the Eagles, members of the National Christian College Athletic Association.