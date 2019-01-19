Special Olympics event called off due to storm

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A Special Olympics competition set to return to an upstate New York ski area has been cancelled because of the severe storm hitting the region this weekend.

Nearly 200 athletes from around New York state were expected to compete in snowshoeing, snowboarding, cross country, and Nordic and Alpine skiing at West Mountain, just outside Glens Falls.

The super-regional organized by Special Olympics New York includes athletes from five regions of the state. It's been held at West Mountain for more than two decades and is a pre-qualifying event for athletes competing in the New York State Winter Games.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country. It serves nearly 68,000 athletes with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings.