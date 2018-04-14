Sports on TV

Adv14 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 16 MLB BASEBALL 11 a.m.

MLB — Baltimore at Boston

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Houston at Seattle OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA

10:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 3, Boston at Toronto

7:30 p.m.

CNBC — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 3, Tampa Bay at New Jersey

10 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 3, Nashville at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

CNBC — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 3, Anaheim at San Jose

RUNNING 8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Boston Marathon, at Boston

SOCCER 2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Freiburg

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, West Ham vs. Stoke City ---

Tuesday, April 17 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Boston at L.A. Angels OR Houston at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBA — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA

8 p.m.

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA

10:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 3, Washington at Columbus

8 p.m.

CNBC — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Winnipeg at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Vegas at Los Angeles

SOCCER 2:40 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham ---

Wednesday, April 18 MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (1:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBA — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA

9:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Tampa Bay at New Jersey

10 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Nashville at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Anaheim at San Jose

SOCCER 2:40 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Manchester United ---

Thursday, April 19 BOXING 9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Orlando Cruz, junior lightweights; Jose Lopez vs. Miguel Gonzalez, lightweights, at San Juan, Puerto Rico

GOLF 9:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, first round, at Rabat, Morocco

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, first round, at San Antonio

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, HUGEL-JTBC Championship, first round, at Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Baltimore at Detroit

6:30 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (7 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA

8 p.m.

NBA — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA

9:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Boston at Toronto

7:30 p.m.

USA — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Washington at Columbus

10 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 5 (if necessary), Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER 2:40 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Burnley vs. Chelsea ---

Friday, April 20 AUTO RACING 8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, final practice, at Richmond, Va.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, practice, at Richmond, Va.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, final practice, at Richmond, Va.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, qualifying, at Richmond, Va.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, qualifying, at Richmond, Va.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond, Va.

DRAG RACING 9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Spring Nationals, qualifying, at Baytown, Texas (same-day tape)

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, second round, at Rabat, Morocco

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, second round, at Rabat, Morocco

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, first round, at Ridgedale, Mo.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, second round, at San Antonio

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, HUGEL-JTBC Championship, second round, at Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Kansas City at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Cleveland at Baltimore OR Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA

ESPN2 — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA

NHL HOCKEY

Times TBA

TBA - NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 5 (if necessary), Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

TBA - NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 5 (if necessary), Colorado at Nashville

TBA - NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 5 (if necessary), Minnesota at Winnipeg

TBA - NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 5 (if necessary), San Jose at Anaheim

SOCCER 2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg ---

Saturday, April 21 AUTO RACING 4 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, qualifying, at Birmingham, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, at Richmond, Va.

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — Premier Champions, Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas, junior welterweights; Jermall Charlo welterweight vs. Hugo Centeno Jr., for interim WBC middleweight title; Gervonta Davis vs. Jesus Cuellar, super welterweights, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Notre Dame Blue and Gold Game, at Notre Dame, Ind.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama spring game, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia spring game, at Athens, Ga.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, third round, at Rabat, Morocco

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, third round, at San Antonio

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, third round, at San Antonio

GOLF — Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, second round, at Ridgedale, Mo.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, HUGEL-JTBC Championship, third round, at Los Angeles

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Atlantic City, N.J.

10 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night, Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee, at Atlantic City, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Baltimore

9 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Washington at L.A. Dodgers OR Boston at Oakland

MOTOR SPORTS 3 p.m.

FOX — AMA Monster Energy Supercross, at Foxborough, Mass.

NBA BASKETBALL

Time TBA

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3 or 4, teams TBA

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3 or 4, teams TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3 or 4, teams TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3 or 4, teams TBA

NHL HOCKEY

Times TBA

NBC or NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 5 (if necessary), New Jersey at Tampa Bay

NBC or NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 5 (if necessary), Toronto at Boston

NBC or NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 5 (if necessary), Columbus at Washington

NBC or NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 6 (if necessary), Vegas at Los Angeles

RUNNING 3:30 p.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — London Marathon, at London

SOCCER 9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Bayern Munich

FS2 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha Berlin

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Watford vs. Crystal Palace

Noon

FOX — FA Cup, semifinal, Manchester United vs. Tottenham

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Leverkusen

3:30 p.m.

LIFE - NWSL, Utah at North Carolina

TRACK & FIELD 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Grenada Invitational, at St. George's, Grenada ---

Sunday, April 22 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, at Birmingham, Ala.

BOWLING 1 p.m.

ESPN — PBA Tour, League Quarterfinals, at Portland, Maine (taped)

DRAG RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Spring Nationals, qualifying, at Baytown, Texas (taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Spring Nationals, finals, at Baytown, Texas

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, final round, at Rabat, Morocco

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, final round, at San Antonio

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, final round, at San Antonio

GOLF — Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, final round, at Ridgedale, Mo.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, HUGEL-JTBC Championship, final round, at Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Cleveland at Baltimore OR Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at Colorado OR Seattle at Texas (games joined in progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 4, teams TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 4, teams TBA

Times TBA

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 4, teams TBA

TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 4, teams TBA

NHL HOCKEY

Times TBA

NBC or NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 6 (if necessary), Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

NBC or NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 6 (if necessary), Nashville at Colorado

NBC or NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 6 (if necessary), Winnipeg at Minnesota

NBC or NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 6 (if necessary), Anaheim at San Jose

SOCCER 8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Ham

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Mainz

10 a.m.

FS1 — FA Cup, semifinal, Chelsea vs. Southampton

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool

Noon

FS2 — Bundesliga, Koln vs. Schalke

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS, Minnesota at Seattle

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS, N.Y. City FC at Portland