Sports on TV

Adv02 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 4 COLLEGE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams and sites TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams and sites TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams and sites TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Regionals, teams and sites TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Championship series (Best-of-3), Game 1, at Oklahoma City

CYCLING 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBCSN — UCI World Tour: Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1, from Valence to Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert, France (same-day tape)

DIVING Noon

NBCSN — FINA World Cup, 10-meter mixed synchro finals, at Wuhan, China (same-day tape)

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FINA World Cup, team event finals, at Wuhan, China (same-day tape)

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

10 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBC — NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 4, Vegas at Washington ---

Tuesday, June 5 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Championship series (Best-of-3), Game 2, at Oklahoma City

CYCLING 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — UCI World Tour: Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 2, from Montbrison to Belleville, France (same-day tape)

DIVING 6 p.m.

NBCSN — FINA World Cup, 3-meter men's synchro finals, at Wuhan, China (same-day tape)

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — World Long Drive Tour, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash, at Atlantic City, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — Miami at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Arizona at San Francisco OR Kansas City at L.A. Angels ---

Wednesday, June 6 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA World Series, Championship series (Best-of-3), Game 3 (if necessary), at Oklahoma City

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Division I, Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

CYCLING 2 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — UCI World Tour: Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 3, from Pont-De-Vaux to Louhans-Châteaurenaud, France (same-day tape)

DIVING 4 p.m.

NBCSN — FINA World Cup, 10-meter women's finals, at Wuhan, China (same-day tape)

GOLF 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, first round, at Vienna, Austria

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Baltimore at N.Y. Mets OR Milwaukee at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLB — Atlanta at San Diego (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto OR Detroit at Boston

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Kansas City at L.A. Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals, Game 3, Golden State at Cleveland ---

Thursday, June 7 COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD 7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Division I, Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

CYCLING 2 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — UCI World Tour: Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 4, from Chazey-Sur-Ain to Lans-En-Vercors, France

DIVING 4 p.m.

NBCSN — FINA World Cup, 10-meter women's synchro finals, at Wuhan, China (same-day tape)

GOLF 9 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, first round, at Vienna, Austria

1 p.m.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, Rust-Oleum Championship, first round, at Mundelein, Ill.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic, first round, at Memphis, Tenn.

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, second round, at Vienna, Austria

MLB BASEBALL 12:30 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh OR Colorado at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Boston

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 10 p.m.

NBCSN — Professional Fighters League, MMA Night in America, at New York

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBC — NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 5 (if necessary), Washington at Vegas

SOCCER 3 p.m.

FS1 — Men, International friendly, England vs. Costa Rica, at Leeds, England

9 p.m.

FS1 — Women, International friendly, United States vs. China, at Sandy, Utah

TENNIS 11 a.m.

NBC — French Open, women's semifinals, at Paris

TRACK & FIELD 2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League, at Oslo, Norway

WNBA BASKETBALL 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle at Los Angeles ---

Friday, June 8 AUTO RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, practice, at Brooklyn, Mich.

1 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, LTi Printing 250, practice, at Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, LTi Printing 250, final practice, at Brooklyn, Mich.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.

NBCSN — IndyCar, DXC Technology 600, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Rattlesnake 400, quaifying, at Fort Worth, Texas

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Rattlesnake 400, at Fort Worth, Texas

BOXING 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Salgado, junior featherweights, at Verona, N..Y. (same-day tape)

COLLEGE BASEBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD 8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Division I, Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

CYCLING 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — UCI World Tour: Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 5, from Grenoble to Valmorel, France (same-day tape)

DIVING Noon

NBCSN — FINA World Cup, 10-meter men's synchro finals, at Wuhan, China (same-day tape)

GOLF 9 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, second round, at Vienna, Austria

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — USGA, Curtis Cup, United States vs. Great Britian and Ireland, foresomes, at Scarsdale, N.Y.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, Rust-Oleum Championship, second round, at Mundelein, Ill.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, at Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic, second round, at Memphis, Tenn.

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, second round, at Vienna, Austria

5 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, Curtis Cup, United States vs. Great Britian and Ireland, four-ball matches, at Scarsdale, N.Y.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, first round, at Des Moines, Iowa (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING 5 p.m.

NBCSN — Belmont Stakes Access, at Elmont, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets OR San Francisco at Washington

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals, Game 4, Golden State at Cleveland

SWIMMING 8 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR Pro Series, at Santa Clara, Calif.

TENNIS 11 a.m.

NBC — French Open, men's semifinals, at Paris ---

Saturday, June 9 AUTO RACING 9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, practice, at Brooklyn, Mich.

10 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, LTi Printing 250, qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, practice, at Montreal

Noon

FS2 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, final practice, at Brooklyn, Mich.

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, LTi Printing 250, at Brooklyn, Mich.

1:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Montreal

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar, DXC Technology 600, at Fort Worth, Texas

BOXING 10 p.m.

SHO — Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares, for Santa Cruz's WBA super featherweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout, for Charlo's WBC junior middleweight title, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD 7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Division I, Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

CYCLING 2 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — UCI World Tour: Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 6, from Frontenex to La Rosière Espace San Bernardo, France (same-day tape)

DIVING 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — FINA World Cup, 3-meter women's final, at Wuhan, China (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Virginia Nationals, qualifying, at North Dinwiddie, Va. (same-day tape)

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, third round, at Vienna, Austria

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — USGA, Curtis Cup, United States vs. Great Britian and Ireland, foresomes, at Scarsdale, N.Y.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic, third round, at Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic, third round, at Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, second round, at Galloway, N.J.

5 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, Curtis Cup, United States vs. Great Britian and Ireland, four-ball matches, at Scarsdale, N.Y.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, Rust-Oleum Championship, third round, at Mundelein, Ill.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, second round, at Des Moines, Iowa (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Belmont Stakes Prep, at Elmont, N.Y.

4 p.m.

NBC — Belmont Stakes, at Elmont, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL Noon

MLB — Regional coverage, San Francisco at Washington OR Milwaukee at Philadelphia (1 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago White Sox at Boston OR Cleveland at Detroit

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional coverage, Houston at Texas, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y Mets or Arizona at Colorado

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

FS1 — UCF 225, prelims, at Chicago

SOCCER 3 p.m.

ESPN — Men, International friendly, France vs United States, at Lyon, France

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus

SWIMMING 11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR Pro Series, at Santa Clara, Calif. (same-day tape)

TENNIS 9 a.m.

NBC — French Open, women's final, at Paris

TRACK & FIELD 3 p.m.

NBC — IAAF Diamond League, at Oslo, Norway (taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL 2 p.m.

NBA — Minnesota at Connecticut ---

Sunday, June 10 AUTO RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIA Formula E Championship, Zurich E-Prix, at Zurich (same-day tape)

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, at Montreal

2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, at Brooklyn, Mich.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL 4:30 p.m.

NBC — AVP Gold Series, New York City Open, finals, New York

COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals, teams and sites TBA

CYCLING 2 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — UCI World Tour: Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 7, from Moûtiers to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, France (same-day tape)

DIVING Noon

NBCSN — FINA World Cup, 10-meter men's finals, at Wuhan, China (same-day tape)

1 p.m.

NBCSN — FINA World Cup, 3-meter women's synchro finals, at Wuhan, China (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING 10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Virginia Nationals, qualifying, at North Dinwiddie, Va. (taped)

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Virginia Nationals, finals, at North Dinwiddie, Va. (same-day tape)

GOLF 6 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Shot Clock Masters, final round, at Vienna, Austria

1 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, Curtis Cup, United States vs. Great Britian and Ireland, singles matches, at Scarsdale, N.Y.

GOLF — PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic, final round, at Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic, final round, at Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round, at Galloway, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, Rust-Oleum Championship, final round, at Mundelein, Ill.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, third round, at Des Moines, Iowa (same-day tape)

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago White Sox at Boston OR Cleveland at Detroit

4 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs OR L.A. Angels at Minnesota (games joined in progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBC — NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 6 (if necessary), Vegas at Washington

TENNIS 9 a.m.

NBC — French Open, men's finals, at Paris

TRACK & FIELD 10 a.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League, at Stockholm

2 p.m.

NBC — IAAF Diamond League, at Stockholm (same-day tape)