Sports on TV

Adv13 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Apr. 15 COLLEGE GOLF 7 p.m.

GOLF — Western Intercollegiate: first round, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida State at North Carolina

SEC — Georgia at Alabama

MARATHON 8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Boston Marathon: The 123rd running, Boston, Mass.

MLB BASEBALL 11 a.m.

MLB — Baltimore at Boston

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, East 1st Round, Game 2

10:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: LA Clippers at Golden State, West 1st Round, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Washington at Carolina: East 1st Round, Game 3

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at Toronto, East 1st Round, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Nashville at Dallas: West 1st Round, Game 3

10 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Calgary at Colorado, West 1st round, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN'S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Watford vs. Arsenal ---

Tuesday, Apr. 16 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Purdue

SEC — Clemson at Georgia

COLLEGE GOLF 7 p.m.

GOLF — Western Intercollegiate: second round, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan State

GOLF 4 p.m.

GOLF — World Long Drive Tour Golf: Smash in the Sun, final round, Maricopa, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m.

MLB — Boston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Detroit

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBA — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

8 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Columbus, East 1st Round, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, East 1st Round, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, West 1st Round, Game 4

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: San Jose at Vegas, West 1st Round, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN'S) 2:40 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton vs. Cardiff City ---

Wednesday, Apr. 17 COLLEGE GOLF 7 p.m.

GOLF — Western Intercollegiate: final round, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Penn

7 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Georgetown

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 5:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Florida State

SEC — Georgia Tech at Georgia

GOLF 7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: LOTTE Championship, first round, Oahu, Hawaii

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

MLB — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLB — Houston at Oakland

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

8 p.m.

NBA — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD ---

Thursday, Apr. 18 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

SEC — Florida at LSU

8 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Oklahoma State

GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: RBC Heritage, first round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: LOTTE Championship, second round, Oahu, Hawaii

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — San Francisco at Washington OR Toronto at Minnesota (subject to blackout in local areas)

8 p.m.

MLB — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay (7 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLB — Seattle at LA Angels OR Cincinnati at San Diego (10 p.m.) (games joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

9 p.m.

NBA — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD ---

Friday, Apr. 19 COLLEGE BASEBALL 3:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech

8 p.m.

SEC — Florida at LSU

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Illinois

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championship: first sessions of team semifinals and individual events, Fort Worth, Texas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championship: second sessions of team semifinals and individual events, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

6 p.m.

SEC — Ole Miss at Mississippi State

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, first round, Duluth, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: RBC Heritage, second round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: LOTTE Championship, third round, Oahu, Hawaii

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLB — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

MLB — NY Mets at St. Louis OR LA Dodgers at Milwaukee (subject to blackout in local areas)

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

SOCCER (MEN'S) 10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: BUAP vs. Tijuana ---

Saturday, Apr. 20 BOXING 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Top Rank Boxing: Undercard bouts, New York, N.Y.

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Undercard bouts, Carson, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Garcia-Granados, Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma State

SEC — Texas A&M at South Carolina

9 p.m.

SEC — Vanderbilt at Alabama

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 p.m.

SEC — Georgia Spring Game

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh

ESPNU — North Carolina at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio State

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola University-Maryland at Army

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Syracuse at Navy

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 11 a.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Michigan State

12 p.m.

SEC — Tennessee at Georgia

2 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Florida

7 p.m.

SEC — Auburn at Kentucky

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: RBC Heritage, third round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: RBC Heritage, third round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Mitsubishi Electric Classic: second round, Duluth, Ga.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: LOTTE Championship, final round, Oahu, Hawaii

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Kansas City at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — San Francisco at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

MLB — Seattle at LA Angels OR Cincinnati at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL 2 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

4:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

8 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

11 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

RUGBY 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — European Rugby Champions Cup: Saracens vs. Munster, semifinals (taped)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: Utah Warriors vs. Rugby United New York

SOCCER (MEN'S) 6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Parma vs. AC Milan

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen

FS2 — Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart vs. Augsburg

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig

NBC — Premier League: Southampton vs. Newcastle United

2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Schalke

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas ---

Sunday, Apr. 21 COLLEGE BASEBALL 12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S) 8:30 a.m.

SEC — SEC Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S) 11 a.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Penn State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 1 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Illinois

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Kentucky

5 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S) 2 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, championship

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S) 4:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, championship

CURLING 10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — World Mixed Doubles Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, championship, Norway (taped)

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: RBC Heritage, final round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: RBC Heritage, final round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Mitsubishi Electric, final round, Duluth, Ga.

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLB — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR NY Mets at St. Louis

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Cleveland

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

7 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

RUGBY 3 p.m.

NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Leinster vs. Toulouse, semifinals (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S) 8:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton vs. Manchester United

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund

10:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Cardiff City vs. Liverpool

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. Hannover 96

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: D.C. United vs. New York City FC

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders ---