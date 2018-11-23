Stamps' Mitchell wins second CFL outstanding player award

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell won his second CFL's outstanding player award Thursday night.

The former Eastern Washington and SMU star from Katy, Texas, also won in 2015. He will lead Calgary into the Grey Cup game Sunday against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Mitchell had a CFL-high — and career-best — 35 touchdown passes in leading Calgary to the league's best regular-season record (13-5). He threw for 5,124 yards.

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, the CFL's second-leading passer with 5,209 yards this season, was the East finalist.