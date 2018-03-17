Stars-Senators Sums
Updated 10:54 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
|Dallas
|1 0 1 0—2
|Ottawa
|0 0 2 1—3
First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 38 (Radulov, Benn), 10:36 (pp). Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (slashing), 10:25; Pateryn, DAL, Major (fighting), 11:13; Borowiecki, OTT, Major (fighting), 11:13; Janmark, DAL, (hooking), 15:05.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Hamhuis, DAL, (tripping), 9:48; Pitlick, DAL, major (high sticking), 19:04.
Third Period_2, Ottawa, Gaborik 10 (Chabot, Dzingel), 2:20 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Duchene 22 (Hoffman, Karlsson), 16:50. 4, Dallas, Pitlick 14 (Hamhuis, Benn), 18:12. Penalties_None.
Overtime_5, Ottawa, Hoffman 22 (Karlsson, Duchene), 3:26. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-7-7-2_25. Ottawa 6-6-11-2_25.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 1; Ottawa 1 of 4.
Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 26-17-5 (25 shots-22 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 21-20-6 (25-23).
A_15,842 (18,572). T_2:36.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Kiel Murchison.