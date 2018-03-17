Dallas1010—2
Ottawa0021—3

First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 38 (Benn, Radulov), 10:36 (pp). Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (slashing), 10:25; Pateryn, DAL, Major (fighting), 11:13; Borowiecki, OTT, Major (fighting), 11:13; Janmark, DAL, (hooking), 15:05.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Hamhuis, DAL, (tripping), 9:48; Pitlick, DAL, major (high sticking), 19:04.

Third Period_2, Ottawa, Gaborik 10 (Dzingel, Chabot), 2:20 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Duchene 22 (Hoffman, Karlsson), 16:50. 4, Dallas, Pitlick 14 (Benn, Hamhuis), 18:12. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, Ottawa, Hoffman 22 (Karlsson, Duchene), 3:26. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-7-7-2_25. Ottawa 6-6-11-2_25.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 1; Ottawa 1 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 26-17-5 (25 shots-22 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 21-20-6 (25-23).

A_15,842 (18,572). T_2:36.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Kiel Murchison.