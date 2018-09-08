State checking elk carcasses for chronic wasting disease

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking for elk hunters' cooperation in testing for chronic wasting disease.

The commission's Todd Nordeen says staffers at check stations will be asking hunters to allow removal of lymph nodes from elk carcasses to test for the disease.

The tests have about a two-week turn-around, and staffers will notify hunters if their animals tested positive. All test results will be posted to links at the bottom of the commission's website page on the disease.

Nordeen says lymph nodes from deer will be collected during the firearm deer season.

The deadly disease attacks the brains of deer, elk and moose. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding consumption of meat from animals that look sick or test positive for the disease.