Stephens pulls US even with Swiss in FedCup after Keys upset

United States' Sloane Stephens reacts after defeating Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky during their playoff-round Fed Cup tennis match, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in San Antonio. United States' Sloane Stephens reacts after defeating Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky during their playoff-round Fed Cup tennis match, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in San Antonio. Photo: Darren Abate, AP Photo: Darren Abate, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Stephens pulls US even with Swiss in FedCup after Keys upset 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sloane Stephens beat Timea Bacsinzsky after Viktorija Golubic upset Madison Keys in straight sets Saturday, leaving the United States and Switzerland tied 1-1 in their Fed Cup World Group playoff.

Stephens, the No. 8 player in the world, won 6-4, 6-3 on the hard court inside Freeman Coliseum. Her win for the Americans was crucial after the 80th-ranked Golubic was in control throughout in a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the No. 14 Keys.

Stephens is scheduled to play Golubic on Sunday, followed by Keys against Bacsinzsky. If necessary, Sophia Kenin and Jessica Pegula of the United States would play Ylena In-Albon and Conny Perrin in doubles.

The winning team moves to the 2020 World Group draw. The losing team is relegated to World Group II next season.

Stephens came back from deficits of 3-1 in the first set and 2-0 in the second against Bacsinzsky.

Stephens broke Bacsinzky in the seventh game of the second set to take the lead, and Bacsinzky became error prone after she was called for a questionable double hit in the eighth game.

In the first match, Keys made 47 unforced errors and was 0 for 4 on break points against the soft serving Golubic.

Golubic broke Keys twice in the first set and never let her wrest the momentum after dropping the first game of the second. With the score 3-3, Golubic rallied from down 40-15 in the seventh game to break Keys, who dropped to 4-5 in Fed Cup singles matches.

The Americans have won all eight meetings against Switzerland in Fed Cup play.