Storm-Wings, Box
Published 10:19 pm, Saturday, June 2, 2018
|SEATTLE (90)
Canada 3-7 3-5 9, Clark 2-5 2-2 6, Howard 7-16 4-5 19, Loyd 5-17 5-5 16, Stewart 10-15 6-6 28, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Paris 2-2 0-0 4, Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 32-68 20-23 90.
|DALLAS (94)
Cambage 7-15 10-15 25, Christmas-Kelly 1-2 4-4 6, Diggins-Smith 10-16 7-7 27, Gray 6-10 3-4 16, Thornton 1-4 2-2 4, Davis 4-8 0-1 9, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 32-63 26-33 94.
|Seattle
|20
|16
|26
|28—90
|Dallas
|34
|19
|11
|30—94
3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-23 (Whitcomb 2-3, Stewart 2-5, Howard 1-3, Loyd 1-8, Clark 0-1, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Canada 0-2), Dallas 4-16 (Cambage 1-2, Stevens 1-3, Gray 1-4, Davis 1-4, Diggins-Smith 0-1, Thornton 0-2). Fouled Out_Howard. Rebounds_Seattle 26 (Howard 9), Dallas 36 (Davis, Cambage 7). Assists_Seattle 22 (Canada 9), Dallas 16 (Diggins-Smith 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 23, Dallas 21. Technicals_Seattle coach Storm (Defensive three second). A_5,191 (7,000).