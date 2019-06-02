Sutherland rallies, outlasts Parel — again — on senior tour

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kevin Sutherland birdied the second hole of a playoff with Scott Parel on Sunday at Wakonda Club to win the Principal Charity Classic in the third-largest comeback in PGA Tour Champions history.

Two months after outlasting Parel on the seventh extra hole in Mississippi in a Monday finish, Sutherland overcame an eight-shot deficit in the final round, making eight back-nine birdies in a course-record 10-under 62 to match Parel at 17-under 199.

Parel closed with a 70. They broke the tournament record of 15 under set by Scott McCarron three years ago.

Parel bogeyed the par-5 15th and missed a 10-foot birdie try on No. 18 in regulation. They each parred the first playoff hole.

The 54-year-old Sutherland won for the third time on the 50-and-over tour after winning once on the PGA Tour. He's the only player to shoot 59 on the tour, accomplishing the feat in the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open.