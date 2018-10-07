Sutton, Mc Neese St. beat Abilene Christian 24-21

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Cyron Sutton had three receptions for 82 yards and added a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown to help McNeese State hold on for a 24-21 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

James Tabary was 16-of-29 passing for 244 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for McNeese State, which won the 500th game in program history. The Cowboys, ranked No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll, are 500-287-13 all-time.

Tabary hit Kylon Highshaw for a 42-yard gain to made it first-and-goal from the 1 and two plays later David Hamm's 1-yard TD run gave McNeese (5-1, 4-0 Southland Conference) a three-point lead midway through the third quarter and Sutton's pick-6 made it 24-14 with 4:50 to play.

ACU answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive to time its deficit to three points with 2:02 remaining. Luke Anthony hit Kobe Clark for a 22-yard gain on fourth-and-10, had a 3-yard run on third-and-1 and then hit Torin Justice for a 36-yard reception to the 5. On the next play, Anthony connected with Justice for the score.

McNeese State recovered the ensuing on kickoff and, after the Cowboys went three-and-out, Alex Kjellsten's 38-yard punt was downed at the 1 before Chris Livings sacked Anthony to seal it.

Anthony completed 43 of 61 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns for Abilene Christian (2-4, 1-3).