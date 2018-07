Suwannapura leads after first round at LPGA Marathon Classic









SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Thidapa Suwannapura shot a 6-under-par 65 to take the first-round lead at the Marathon Classic on Thursday.

Suwannapura, who has three top-10 finishes in 117 career LPGA Tour events, birdied five of the final six holes, including the par-5 18th at Highland Meadows. The Thai player had her last top-10 finish in 2014 at the Kingsmill Invitational. Her best performance this season was a tie for 18th three weeks ago in Arkansas.

Seven players, including defending champion I.K. Kim and former No. 1 Yani Tseng, were a stroke behind at 66.

Sei Young Kim, who shot an LPGA Tour record 31-under 257 to win last week's event in Wisconsin, was four shots back.