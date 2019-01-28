Swiss medal hope Michelle Gisin to miss worlds for surgery

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — One of Switzerland's best medal hopes for next month's skiing world championships has ended her season to have surgery.

The Swiss ski federation says Michelle Gisin opted for an operation to repair the right knee ligaments she damaged in a World Cup super-G race on Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

It's the first serious injury in the 25-year-old Gisin's career.

Gisin won the Olympic title in Alpine combined last year and silver at the 2017 world championships.

Gisin's injury comes one month after her elder brother Marc sustained rib, back and pelvic injuries in a hard fall in a World Cup downhill in Val Gardena, Italy.

The world championships will be held in Are, Sweden, from Feb. 5-17.

