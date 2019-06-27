Syracuse tabs DeLisha Milton-Jones women's hoops assistant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse has hired former WNBA star and two-time Olympic champion DeLisha Milton-Jones as an assistant women's coach.

Milton-Jones, who spent the past two seasons as head coach at Pepperdine, will serve as the team's recruiting coordinator. Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman calls her "a home run hire."

The fourth overall pick in the 1999 WNBA draft by Los Angeles, Milton-Jones played pro ball for 17 years, was a three-time All-Star, and averaged 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. She helped the Sparks win back-to-back WNBA championships in 2001-02.

Milton-Jones retired in 2016, ending her career with 5,581 points, 2,574 rebounds, 619 steals and 339 blocks.

As a member of the United States national team, she won gold medals in the 2000 and 2008 Olympics and had a decorated overseas career playing in Russia, Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain, Turkey and South Korea.

