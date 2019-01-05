TCU hangs on for 85-81 win after late comeback from Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 22 points, Alex Robinson had 18 points and 10 assists and TCU turned back a late comeback from Baylor for an 85-81 victory in a Big 12 opener for both teams Saturday.

The Horned Frogs (12-1) won their ninth straight game behind 57-percent shooting, including 65 percent in the second half.

TCU led by as many as 19 in the second half and 11 in the final three minutes, but had to hold on with two free throws from Robinson and another by JD Miller after the Bears pulled within one with 18 seconds left.

Miller had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and RJ Nembhard scored 10. This was the sixth straight game scoring at least 80 points for the Horned Frogs.

Tristan Clark scored 18 points to lead four Baylor players in double figures. The Bears (8-5) also got 17 from reserve Matthew Mayer, and Makai Mason and Mark Vital added 15 and 11, respectively. Mason had an open 3-point try to tie the game with eight seconds left that came up short.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears fell behind early and couldn't get enough defensive stops to put a run together until it was too late. They shot 56 percent in the second half and got as close as one in the final minute, thanks in large part to TCU going cold from the free-throw line. Baylor shot 25 percent (4 for 16) from 3-point range.

TCU: This figured to be an easy win when the Horned Frogs led 50-31 with 16 minutes left and Baylor seemingly unable to stop them. But a 20 for 34 day from the free-throw line, along with Bane not scoring for the final 14:47 as foul trouble mounted, allowed Baylor back in it. The Horned Frogs were outrebounded 33-29 and outscored 44-38 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Baylor will return home to meet Iowa State on Tuesday.

TCU will travel to meet No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday.

