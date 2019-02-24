Taliaferro carries Fairfield over Manhattan 72-59

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Landon Taliaferro had 26 points as Fairfield got past Manhattan 72-59 on Sunday.

Matija Milin had 14 points for Fairfield (8-20, 5-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak.

Ebube Ebube scored a career-high 20 points for the Jaspers (9-19, 7-9). Warren Williams added 13 points.

The Stags leveled the season series against the Jaspers with the win. Manhattan defeated Fairfield 62-49 on Jan. 31. Fairfield plays Marist at home on Friday. Manhattan matches up against Monmouth at home on Friday.

